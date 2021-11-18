76°
Paramedics called to reported domestic dispute in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE - First responders were called to a domestic dispute in an Ascension Parish neighborhood Thursday morning.
Authorities told WBRZ that paramedics and sheriff's deputies were at the scene on Timberstone Drive around 7 a.m..
Sources said it appeared a blunt object was involved but that no one was seriously hurt.
