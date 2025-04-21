Parades, floats, costumes mark Fat Tuesday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS- People across south Louisiana are marking the culmination of the Mardi Gras season. News 2's John Pastorek and Ambria Washington traveled down to the crescent city on Tuesday to take in all the sights and sounds of Fat Tuesday.



In New Orleans, floats and marching bands will parade down the city's St. Charles Ave. The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club will kick off the parades at 8 a.m. followed by the Rex Organization's parade and then two truck parades.



Over the past few days, thousands of people have flooded into the city to see the unique parades in recent weeks and catch beads and other trinkets thrown by people on the floats.



The WBRZ weather team is advising people to brace for colder temperatures today. Conditions are expected to be sunny and dry with highs barely reaching the upper 40s before falling to near-freezing levels after dark.



Our live coverage from New Orleans will continue during our Noon newscast. We'll also check-in on one of the state's most unique Fat Tuesday traditions in Mamou. Our coverage will continue with Chris Nakamoto and Mark Armstrong hosting the Lion's Club Parade in New Roads. That parade will stream on our sister station WBTR starting at 2 p.m.