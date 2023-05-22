Latest Weather Blog
Pair of deadly shootings reported overnight in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to two separate shootings in Baton Rouge that left two people dead and another person hurt late Sunday night.
The first was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Province Place, in a neighborhood off Old Hammond Highway. Authorities said 28-year-old Abel Palomares was found dead at the scene.
The second was reported after midnight at an apartment complex at the intersection of West McKinley Street and Alaska Street. Sources said one person was killed and a second was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The person killed in that shooting was identified as Tony Sawyer, 27.
Both shootings happed hours after another killing that happened on Tuscarora Street early Sunday morning.
