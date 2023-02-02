47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Pair of $100,000 Powerball tickets sold in Baton Rouge just one week apart

BATON ROUGE - Two separate Powerball tickets worth $100,000 each were sold at gas stations in Baton Rouge over the past week. 

The Louisiana Lottery says the most recent winner originated at a Circle K at the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline Street. In the Jan. 25 drawing, another ticket worth that same amount was sold at another Circle K on Bluebonnet Boulevard. 

It was not immediately clear whether the prizes had been claimed as of Thursday. 

The winning numbers for the most recent drawing can be found here.

