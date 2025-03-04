Owner of Navarre's Famous King Cakes bakery dies at 70

Courtesy: The Navarre's Famous King Cakes bakery Facebook Page

SPRINGFIELD — Communities across Louisiana are celebrating the life of a beloved king cake bakery owner from Springfield who died on his birthday last month, according to The Advocate.

Ernie "The Donut King" Navarre, owner of Navarre's Famous King Cakes, died on Feb. 23. He was 70. One day later, the family informed the community of Navarre's death via the bakery's Facebook page.

Navarre's first pastry shop, "Ernie's Donut King", opened in 1972 in Amite and ran for 25 years. He then moved to Springfield and worked at the Riverstop gas station for seven years until he opened his final shop next door. Navarre's delectable treats quickly garnered the admiration of family and friends as many ultimately dubbed the baker the 'Donut King.'

With shops catering to communities in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, many residents expressed that Navarre was dedicated to serving them with the best sweets. His shops sell a variety of pastry items including donuts, cinnamon rolls, and most notably, his famous king cakes.

The shop closed on March 1, a week after Navarre's death, and reopened the Monday before Fat Tuesday. King cakes and donuts were served, according to social media posts from his son Jules Navarre.

On behalf of his family, Jules also posted a message on Facebook that highlighted the community's support during this time of grief.

"We are thankful for the thoughts and prayers offered during this challenging time as we grieve the loss of my father," he said.