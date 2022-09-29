Overturned truck blocked I-10 on-ramp, snarled traffic Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Traffic was stuck at a standstill after a pickup truck seemingly tumbled down an embankment along I-10 and landed upside down at an entrance ramp.

Law enforcement shut down I-10 westbound at the Essen Lane exit around 8:30 a.m. as EMS and the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. The pickup was apparently involved in a wreck with at least two other vehicles on the interstate.

After the initial crash, the truck ended up overturned on the westbound on-ramp below, blocking traffic from getting onto the interstate until the wreck was cleared around 10 a.m..

Sources said two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.