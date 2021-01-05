Overturned log truck closes I-10 W

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 west at Henderson. The diversion at LA 415 is no longer in effect. Congestion is approaching College Drive.

BATON ROUGE- Traffic is heavy in the Baton Rouge area from an overnight crash in Henderson, west of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

I-10 westbound is closed between Lobdell and Henderson due to an accident that occurred at 11:30 last night.

The detour starts at LA 415 in Lobdell, jamming traffic back to College Drive.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler hauling lumber, which spilled its load at Mile Marker 116 in Henderson. The crash was not fatal.

The left lane is currently open at the accident site to bleed out traffic stuck behind it. Traffic is being diverted onto LA 415, to US 190, to I-49, then back to I-10.