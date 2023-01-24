Overnight Forecast: severe weather is no longer a threat, cloudy start to Wednesday

We are officially all clear, the severe weather threat has ended. The line of showers and storms we were tracking is now out of the WBRZ viewing area. Several watches and warnings were issued through the extent of this system. If you see any damage be sure to send it in to us at weather@wbrz.com.

Tomorrow: Winds will stay elevated on Wednesday, remaining out of the northwest at 10-15mph. With high temperatures just making it into the mid 50s, there could be a wind chill with much of the day feeling like it is in the 30s and 40s. Breaks in the clouds will become more likely later in the afternoon. Skies will fully clear on Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the upper 30s.

Up Next: Thursday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s. Friday morning will have the coldest temperature of the 7-Day Forecast with many lows close to freezing, especially north of Baton Rouge. The afternoon will make it into the upper 50s with plenty of sun. Saturday is expected to stay dry but clouds will increase as rain showers are set to return for the second half of the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.