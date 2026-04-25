82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overnight fire destroys home on N. 31st Street, BRFD says; dog found dead

4 hours 41 minutes 18 seconds ago Saturday, April 25 2026 Apr 25, 2026 April 25, 2026 8:38 AM April 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A fire overnight destroyed a home on North 31st Street, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Saturday.

Firefighters were called Friday about 10 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of North 31st, and found flames through the front half of the house. The fire was under contol within 10 minutes, but when firefighters entered the house they found a dog dead inside.

No one was at home when the fire was reported and no injuries were reported. 

Trending News

The cause wasn't known Saturday morning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days