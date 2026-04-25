Overnight fire destroys home on N. 31st Street, BRFD says; dog found dead

BATON ROUGE — A fire overnight destroyed a home on North 31st Street, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said Saturday.

Firefighters were called Friday about 10 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of North 31st, and found flames through the front half of the house. The fire was under contol within 10 minutes, but when firefighters entered the house they found a dog dead inside.

No one was at home when the fire was reported and no injuries were reported.

The cause wasn't known Saturday morning.