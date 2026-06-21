Shelby Bordelon from Iberville Parish crowned Miss Louisiana 2026

MONROE — A new Miss Louisiana was crowned on Saturday night after 30 young women from across the state gathered in Monroe this week to compete for the crown.

Shelby Bordelon from Sunshine in Iberville Parish was crowned Miss Louisiana 2026 after winning the pageant, where competitors competed in talent, fitness, evening gown and interview.

Bordelon, a graduate student at Southeastern Louisiana University, also won a $15,000 college scholarship, with nearly $70,000 in total being awarded to contestants.

Bordelon will advance to the 2027 Miss America Competition, where she'll represent Louisiana by competing on the national stage in late August.