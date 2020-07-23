Overall quiet start to the weekend, hot & humid

Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows around 76. Sunday, we'll see a very similar pattern to today. Expect mostly sunny skies, with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Coverage will be around 40 percent. Any that do develop, could produce heavy rainfall and gusty windy at times.

Looking Ahead: Sunday, we'll bump up rain chances a tad bit higher than Saturday as we transition back to a typical summertime pattern. By Wednesday, rain coverage will become more widespread due to a tropical wave that will be moving into the Gulf. While tropical development is not expected at this time, it is always something to watch this time of year.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

