Over ten percent of DEMCO customers across the state still without power
DEMCO said Saturday that 89 percent of customers had their power restored, and there are still 12,699 outages across the state.
The power company said 99 percent of customers in East Baton Rouge Parish have been restotred.
DEMCO also said that customers in Tangipahoa Parish could be without power until the first week of November. I-12 will be shut down Sunday to repair lines across the interstate.
DEMCO reported damage in Livingston is extensive and devastating, and there are 180 broken poles and 250 stripped poles. Customers in Walker and Watson are expected to have power by Monday, while customers in Albany, Holden and Springfield may not have electricity until Sept. 17.
To see DEMCO's outage map click here.
