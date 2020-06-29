Outdoors Report: Shark Fight

Boats, kayaks, paddle boards are all the new rage when it comes to fishing but John Jackson shows us why using your two feet can get great results this time of year.

Wade fishing has to be one of my favorite things to do…but there are several tricks to being successful…in big lake stealth is the key parking the boat far away from the fishing spot allows anglers a stealthy approach that the big sows don't pick up on like the vibrations of a trolling motor. Suspended jerk baits are great to use over oyster reefs that are holding the fish.

Wade fishing requires a good set of waders if water temp is still cool but most this time of year can use fishing shorts…its a good thing to have a long stringer with a float so if your fish break loose from your waist you can still find them easily.

Topwater baits out at the islands are great action this time of year but remember with a redfish they can pass very close to an angler while fighting them and lots of treble hooks can get you in some trouble …finally although it rarely happens know there are others out there trying to dine on the same things you are …hence mother nature can check you from time to time…remember to try and stay calm usually they just want whats attached to the end of your line…10 years of life gone in 2.5 seconds …still counting on all fingers and toes…john jackson ch2. Outdoors…