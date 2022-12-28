Outages reported along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Several businesses and homes lost power along Corporate Boulevard late Tuesday night.

The outages were first reported shortly before 10 p.m. just off College Drive. Entergy reported that more than 100 customers were without electricity in the area predominantly made up of hotels and other businesses.

Some traffic lights were also reportedly not functioning in the area.

Entergy did not immediately explain what caused the outages but said it expects to have power restored by around 3 a.m. Wednesday.