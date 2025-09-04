Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center encourages platelet donations during National Blood Donation Day

BATON ROUGE — Thursday is National Blood Donation Day, with Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center holding a series of blood drives throughout the day to commemorate the occasion.

OLOL is holding a mobile blood drive at Essential Federal Credit Union in Plaquemine off La. 1 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as a drive at the OLOL Blood Donor Center on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Abigail Whitam visited OLOL on 2une In to learn more about the drives and the importance of donating blood during National Blood Donation Day and beyond.

"If anyone is willing to come spend about an hour-and-a-half with us, we'd like them to come out and donate some platelets as well," Jay Thomas, the manager of OLOL's blood donor services, said, noting that platelets are especially important to help stop blood clots and slow bleeding.

Thomas added that there is a shortage of specific blood types like O negative and that anyone with this blood type is encouraged to donate. Even if you don't know your blood type, Thomas said that OLOL can tell you what blood type you have after donations.