70°
Latest Weather Blog
Oral surgery office employee arrested; accused of stealing drugs from OLOL facility
BATON ROUGE — An employee at an oral surgeon's office was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing drugs from the office for personal use.
Mari-Alina Timoshchuk, 34, was allegedly stealing drugs from the LSU Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Faculty Practice on Hennessey Boulevard in the Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.
Baton Rouge Police said Timoshchuk worked at the practice and that investigators were tipped off to the thefts in October 2024.
Police obtained a warrant for Timoshchuk's arrest in December before she turned herself in on Tuesday.
Trending News
She was booked on three counts of theft and multiple drug possession charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scientists genetically engineer wolves with white hair and muscular jaws like the...
-
Voting is open for Dancing for Big Buddy, and a familiar face...
-
2une In Previews: Know Your Rights event with Southern University
-
High school culinary students will serve three-course meal at local restaurant
-
2une In Previews: Sneaker Fest 2025
Sports Video
-
Southern football making final preparations for annual Spring game
-
LSU women's hoops making moves in the transfer portal
-
Former LSU star Sylvia Fowles selected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of...
-
LSU's Aneesah Morrow wins Katrina McClain award for being the nation's top...
-
LSU men's basketball signs fifth transfer portal player for 2025-26 season