Opelousas police chief, wife shot during 'domestic issue'
ST. LANDRY PARISH - The Opelousas police chief and his wife were hospitalized after a domestic violence shooting late Friday night.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz told KATC that Chief Graig 'Twin' Lellanc and his wife, Captain Crystal Leblanc with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, were at a woman's home just outside of Opelousas when shots were fired.
Sheriff Guidroz said Chief Leblanc was shot in the hand and his wife was shot in the arm. Both were taken to hospitals and the homeowner was taken into custody for questioning.
As of Saturday evening, no arrests have been made. Sheriff Guidroz did not say who fired the gun, but described the situation as a "domestic issue."
