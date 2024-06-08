76°
One wanted after person killed in Plaquemine homicide Friday

2 hours 37 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2024 Jun 7, 2024 June 07, 2024 10:17 PM June 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PLAQUEMINE - One person is wanted after a homicide in Plaquemine Friday, according to the Plaquemine Police Department.

Officials say Balize Mitchell Jr. died as a result of the homicide. Deandre Devon Dorsey is wanted for one count of obstruction of justice and one count of failure to report certain felonies.

No other information is known at this time.

