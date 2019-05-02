74°
One transported after motorcycle crash on I-110 North
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash.
The accident was reported before 8:30 a.m. on N. I-110 at Hollywood Street. Authorities haven't said how many vehicles were involve.
All lanes are open on I-110 North at Hollywood Street. Congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 2, 2019
Sources say one person was transported. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Details are limited. WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information.