44°
Latest Weather Blog
One taken to the hospital after EMS unit involved in crash on Satinwood Drive and Greenwell Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash that involved an emergency services vehicle on Satinwood Drive and Greenwell Street Friday night, according to officials.
Officials say the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the emergency services vehicle was transported.
Trending News
No other information on injuries is available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
Pedestrian hit, killed after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 190 in...
-
Louisiana State Police release video of officer shooting two people during chase
-
Man arrested after high speed chase in stolen vehicle, fleeing scene
-
Fire officials searching for suspect, person of interest in Big Lots fire
Sports Video
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 11: DaVekio Ruffin