One taken to hospital after shooting in Baker neighborhood Monday morning

Monday, November 07 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - One person was reportedly brought to a local hospital after a shooting in a Baker neighborhood off of Thomas Road.

The Baker Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning on Littlewoods Drive. Sources said the victim was found near the intersection of Plank Road and Lavey Lane. 

The victim was not identified, and the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

This is a developing story. 

