One shot in Sunday night Sharp Lane incident, authorities say
BATON ROUGE - At least one person was shot in a Sunday night incident.
The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Sharp Lane. Authorities say there could possibly be more victims.
The situation is ongoing.
