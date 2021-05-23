72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One shot in Sunday night Sharp Lane incident, authorities say

2 hours 14 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, May 23 2021 May 23, 2021 May 23, 2021 8:10 PM May 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was shot in a Sunday night incident. 

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Sharp Lane. Authorities say there could possibly be more victims.

Trending News

The situation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days