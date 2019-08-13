One person trapped after vehicle crashes into woods in Albany

Photo: Google Earth

ALBANY - First responders are on the scene of an accident on Highway 43 in Livingston Parish.

The wreck was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 443, just north of LA 442. Sources say a vehicle went off the road and crashed into a wooded area.

One person is trapped inside of the car. Emergency crews say the extrication may take a while. AirMed was called to the scene.

This is a developing story.