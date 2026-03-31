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One person stabbed along Braeburn Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after they were stabbed on Tuesday.
Emergency officials said the stabbing happened along Braeburn Drive shortly after 1 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No details about the stabbing have been released.
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
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