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Benny's Car Wash opens new location in Baker

2 days 19 hours 47 minutes ago Monday, June 22 2026 Jun 22, 2026 June 22, 2026 5:34 PM June 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Benny's Car Wash opened a new location in Baker on Friday 

The new Baker car wash located next to Baker High School at 938 Main Street will offer exterior washes, interior cleaning services and self-service vacuums. The location will be combined with the on-site B-Quik convenience store, which opened in December 2025. 

“Baker has been on our radar for a long time, and we could not be more excited to finally be here,” said owner Justin Alford. “This community deserves a great car wash experience, and we are committed to delivering exactly that every single day.”

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Plans are currently underway for an official grand opening in the coming months. 

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