One person shot during picnic in Assumption Parish on Saturday

PAINCOURTVILLE - A person was shot during an Assumption High alumni picnic on Saturday afternoon.

Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened during the picnic at Dorseyville's recreation park near Paincourtville around 5 p.m.

Deputies said the victim was shot twice during a fight with another person, but is expected to have non-life-threatening injuries.

An arrest has not been made, but deputies said they have spoken with a person of interest.