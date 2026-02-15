66°
One person killed in shooting at Sharp Lane apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex along Sharp Lane on Sunday afternoon.
Sources said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. at the Park East Apartments, just off of Florida Boulevard.
No information about the killing was immediately available.
