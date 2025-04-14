One person killed, another hospitalized following domestic shooting in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA — A woman who went into a Ponchatoula fast food restaurant to shoot her husband took her own life, officials said Monday.

Police said that, around 5:45 p.m., the woman went to the restaurant where her husband worked with a gun. Shortly after, he ran out of the restaurant and she shot him in the arm.

The man later ran through the neighboring carwash and yelled for someone to call the police.

Police Chief Bry Layrisson said that when officers arrived, they told the woman to drop the gun several times. Instead, she shot herself.

The man was brought to the hospital shortly after and is in stable condition, the chief said.