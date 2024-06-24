93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured, airlifted to hospital after truck hits tree in Central

1 hour 34 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2024 Jun 24, 2024 June 24, 2024 4:08 PM June 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL — One person was injured and airlifted to a hospital after their truck struck a tree Monday morning at the intersection of Liberty Road and La. 64 in Central, fire officials said.

The Pride Central fire departments responded to the scene shortly after the single-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m.

Trending News

According to Central Fire, the driver had to be extricated from the wreckage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days