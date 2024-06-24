93°
One person injured, airlifted to hospital after truck hits tree in Central
CENTRAL — One person was injured and airlifted to a hospital after their truck struck a tree Monday morning at the intersection of Liberty Road and La. 64 in Central, fire officials said.
The Pride Central fire departments responded to the scene shortly after the single-vehicle crash happened around 8 a.m.
According to Central Fire, the driver had to be extricated from the wreckage.
