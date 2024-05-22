86°
One person injured after vehicle crashes into Baton Rouge business
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a wreck after a vehicle ran into a Baton Rouge business Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said a vehicle crashed into the Crawford Electric Supply building on South Choctaw Drive near North Airway Drive just after 4 p.m.
One person was taken to a hospital. Reports said all of the Crawford employees were uninjured.
No more information was immediately available.
