One person in critical condition after being shot off Staring Lane early Monday

1 hour 23 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, October 14 2024 Oct 14, 2024 October 14, 2024 5:26 AM October 14, 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was in critical condition after a shooting off Staring Lane. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the shooting on Stoney Creek Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.. Officers said one person was in critical condition. 

There was no word on what led to the shooting. 

