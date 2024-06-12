88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person hurt in shooting just outside of Denham Springs park

2 hours 10 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, June 12 2024 Jun 12, 2024 June 12, 2024 5:00 PM June 12, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was taken to a hospital after being shot just outside of a Denham Springs park. 

The Denham Springs Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Summers and Cross streets, just outside the PARDS L.M. Lockhart Park. 

Trending News

No more information about the shooting or the victim was released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days