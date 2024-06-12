88°
One person hurt in shooting just outside of Denham Springs park
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was taken to a hospital after being shot just outside of a Denham Springs park.
The Denham Springs Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Summers and Cross streets, just outside the PARDS L.M. Lockhart Park.
No more information about the shooting or the victim was released.
News Video
