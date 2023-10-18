66°
One person hurt in shooting at Ascension Parish Popeyes on Saturday
PRAIRIEVILLE - One person was shot at a Popeyes in Dutchtown on Saturday afternoon.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Popeyes along Highway 73 shortly before 5 p.m.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said one person was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Their condition is currently unknown.
Deputies are still working to determine what led to the shooting. No suspects are in custody.
