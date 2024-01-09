47°
Latest Weather Blog
One person dead after shooting off Gardere Lane late Monday night
BATON ROUGE - The coroner was called to the scene of a shooting off Gardere Lane late Monday night.
Officials said they responded to reports of a shooting on Old Hermitage Parkway shortly before midnight Monday. The parish coroner was called to the scene.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting left Malaakk Ross, 23, dead in the doorway of his apartment.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU athletics employee Sharon Lewis, attorney moving to recuse presiding judge
-
Genealogist helps to identify woman staying at shelter, locates family
-
Legislature set for redistricting session to start next week
-
Springfield Road construction still underway in Watson
-
Nine parades scheduled to roll in Baton Rouge