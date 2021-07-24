83°
One person dead after head-on crash on LA-1
RED RIVER PARISH - One person died in a head-on crash on LA-1 Saturday morning.
Louisiana State Police said 31-year-old Marvin Rogers from Coushatta was driving on LA-1 south of Highway 84 around 8 a.m. when his vehicle struck another car.
Deputies said Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.
The other driver was taken to a local hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
