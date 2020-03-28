78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One person dead after car accident in Ascension Parish

Saturday, March 28 2020
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies responded a fatal car accident that happened Saturday afternoon. 

Shortly after 3 p.m. the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office closed Muddy Creek Road off Highway 42 due to the fatal accident. 

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, the accident claimed the life of 19-year-old Evan Fellows of Prairieville and left a 22-year-old passenger in critical condition.

Fellows was traveling south on Muddy Creek Road when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a pole, ejecting both occupants. The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital by a helicopter.   

The roadway is now back open after being closed for 4 hours. The investigation is still ongoing. 

 

