One of two Sunday morning house fires caused by arson
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to two house fires Sunday morning.
The first fire occurred in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
BRFD determined the cause of the fire was a faulty heater. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the house, according to BRFD. The fire then went through the roof before being controlled.
The house was a total loss, BRFD said.
Shortly after the first fire was called in, a second fire was called in at a vacant home in the 5000 block of Byron Ave. across from McClelland Drive.
BRFD determined the cause of the fire was arson. Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the house.
The house had two spots where someone was trying to start the fire, according to BRFD.
The house was schedule to be demolished, according to the owner.
No injuries were reported in either fire.
