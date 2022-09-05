74°
One night only: WBRZ caught up with the Bella Noche viral video stars in a story only seen on TV
BATON ROUGE - In the years since a news story on WBRZ made them viral sensations, Hazel London and Jerhonda Henderson have made the most of their internet stardom.
“Yes, that’s me,” London recalls of having to deal with social media celebrity status. “We’ve met some famous people,” she added in an interview with Chris Nakamoto.
“I’m a social worker, working on my masters,” Henderson said.
Their lives are different from the night WBRZ first encountered them after crime hit a wedding celebration they were attending at Belle Noche, an event venue in Baton Rouge: “We were just partying, going out of town,” London said of their lives then.
The interview was seen in a one-night, television exclusive on WBRZ Channel 2 Sunday evening.
