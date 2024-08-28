One lane opened on I-10 westbound heading to Lafayette after hours-long closure after 18-wheeler incident

HENDERSON - One lane is open on I-10 westbound between Atchafalaya and Breaux Bridge after being closed for hours on Wednesday morning while state police continue to work on multiple crashes, one of which involved multiple 18-wheelers.

Troopers said one of two crashes involved six vehicles, including four 18-wheelers as well that got "tied up" together. One of the two crashes has been cleared, but as of 10:00 a.m., troopers were still working to clear the major crash involving the big rigs.

Heavy congestion could be seen on WBRZ's traffic maps around 6:30 a.m. and lingered hours later with vehicles sitting in park for miles, unable to turn around.

State police advised drivers to take an alternate route if they were heading toward Lafayette Wednesday morning, and were diverting traffic onto LA-415.