One killed, another injured in Gonzales crash Sunday night

GONZALES - One person is dead following a crash Sunday night in Gonzales.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA 74 east of I-10. The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brandy Rowell.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as 34-year-old Jacob Mullins was traveling eastbound on LA 74 in a 2011 Honda Accord. Rowell was the front seat passenger in the Honda.

At the same time, a 2004 Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on LA 74. For reasons still under investigation, Mullins failed to yield and made a left turn into the path of the Ford. At that point, the Ford hit the Honda on its passenger side.

Rowell was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Authorities say Mullins was also unrestrained and sustained serious injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but a toxicology sample was taken from Mullins for analysis.

The driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending.