One injured, one dead in late-night shooting Monday
BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom later died from her injuries, after a double shooting on late Monday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to the shooting scene shortly after 11 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North 15th Street.
Two people were injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the victims, Tyesha Branaugh, 30, died from her injuries.
The other victim, a man, remains in critical condition, according to police.
There was no immediate word on what led to the shooting or whether any arrests were made.
