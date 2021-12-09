58°
One injured in Wednesday night shooting on Victory Drive
Baton Rouge - One person was injured in a Wednesday night shooting near the north Baton Rouge, Brookstown area, authorities say.
According to Baton Rouge Police, it was around 10:50 p.m. when officers discovered a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries in the 5900 block of Victory Drive.
Police say their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
