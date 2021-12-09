58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured in Wednesday night shooting on Victory Drive

9 hours 34 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, December 08 2021 Dec 8, 2021 December 08, 2021 10:56 PM December 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Baton Rouge - One person was injured in a Wednesday night shooting near the north Baton Rouge, Brookstown area, authorities say.

According to Baton Rouge Police, it was around 10:50 p.m. when officers discovered a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries in the 5900 block of Victory Drive.

Trending News

Police say their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days