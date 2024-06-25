91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured after vehicle overturns at Highland, Perkins intersection

Tuesday, June 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was injured after a vehicle overturned Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highland and Perkins roads, officials said.

The crash happened around 9 a.m., officials said. According to St. George Fire officials, the wreck required extrication after the driver was trapped.

Fire officials said that the northbound portion of Highland Road has been redirected to Perkins Road.

There is no word on what led to the crash or the injured person's identity, but EMS said that they were brought to a hospital in stable condition. 

