80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hurt in shooting on North Marque Ann Drive

4 hours 8 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, July 10 2024 Jul 10, 2024 July 10, 2024 7:29 PM July 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex along North Marque Ann Drive. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the apartment building No. 13. 

Trending News

The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days