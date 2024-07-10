80°
One hurt in shooting on North Marque Ann Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex along North Marque Ann Drive.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. at the apartment building No. 13.
The victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
