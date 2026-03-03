76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One hospitalized following accidental shooting along College Drive in Baton Rouge

3 hours 37 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, March 03 2026 Mar 3, 2026 March 03, 2026 7:28 AM March 03, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was hospitalized after an accidental shooting along College Drive early Tuesday morning. 

Officials said that around 1:15 a.m., first responders arrived at 2225 College Drive and transported one person to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days