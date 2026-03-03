76°
Latest Weather Blog
One hospitalized following accidental shooting along College Drive in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — One person was hospitalized after an accidental shooting along College Drive early Tuesday morning.
Officials said that around 1:15 a.m., first responders arrived at 2225 College Drive and transported one person to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ponchatoula Police Department searching for several people in connection with thefts
-
Livingston Parish Schools opens kindergarten registration for 2026-27 school year
-
Nearly 400 Dr. Seuss Books donated to Chimp Haven in honor of...
-
St. Helena Parish School District announces new partnership to provide free ACT...
-
State representative introduces several new bills focused on providing financial relief to...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman