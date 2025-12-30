44°
One dead, one injured after single-vehicle tow truck crash in Norwood on La. Highway 19
NORWOOD - One person is dead and another is injured after a crash on La. Highway 19, emergency officials told WBRZ.
Officials said the crash happened around 2:02 p.m., with a woman dying and a man being taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Louisiana State Police said it was a single-vehicle crash involving a tow truck.
