One dead, one arrested after shooting off Washington Avenue Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A fatal shooting resulting in one death took place around 2 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Marcus McGee shot Wesley McGee multiple times during a domestic dispute, resulting in Wesley McGee dying from his injuries at a local hospital.

Marcus McGee was subsequently arrested and booked for manslaughter. This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.