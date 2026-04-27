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Livingston Parish deputies searching for man connected to indecent behavior investigation

3 hours 27 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, April 27 2026 Apr 27, 2026 April 27, 2026 11:14 AM April 27, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Detectives from Livingston Parish's Special Victims Unit are searching for a man connected to an indecent behavior investigation.

Deputies said that they are attempting to identify the man following a complaint at a Livingston Parish store. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 225-686-2241.

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