One dead after three-vehicle wreck involving 18-wheeler on I-12; all lanes closed at I-12 East

May 07, 2025 11:48 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on I-12 East across the Bass Pro shop, according to the Denham Springs Police Department.

Officials say the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. and one person died at the scene.

All lanes are blocked at this time and drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

