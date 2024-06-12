78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One dead after three-vehicle crash in Belle Rose

Wednesday, June 12 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BELLE ROSE - One person died after a three-vehicle crash in Belle Rose Wednesday morning, Louisiana State Police said.

Tyreke James, 20, of Belle Rose was transported to the hospital after his Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line while heading east, resulting in his truck sideswiped a GMC Sierra and an International box truck head-on. He had serious injuries and died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. 

James was not restrained at the time of the crash. The driver of the GMC was also unrestrained and suffered minor injuries; the driver of the International suffered no injuries.

